Duare Sarkar: Elderly tribal gets wheelchair in 6 hrs

BALURGHAT: An elderly and physically challenged tribal person of Tapan block benefitted from the 'Duare Sarkar' (Government at doorsteps) programme.



The 70-year-old Sukol Kisku residing under Gofanagar gram panchayat attended the camp of Duare Sarkar had applied for a wheelchair on December 11. After receiving the application, the block officials went to his house and handed over a wheelchair to him within 72 hours. Kisku worked as a daily labourer when he was physically fit. "I lost my walking ability around 15 years ago due to illness and now I am completely dependent on the West Bengal government's Old Age Pension Scheme (Bardhakya Bhata). I have none to look after me except my wife. I am speechless receiving the wheelchair from the block officials within three days of my prayer and thankful to our Chief Minister

Mamata Banerjee for her benevolent scheme Duare Sarkar," he said.

Similarly another beneficiary of Banshihari block Ratan Paul received his Job Card within six hours of his application. Paul, a resident of Kanpur village under Ganguria Gram Panchayats had applied for the job card on December 15 with the hope of getting enrolled for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). "I am delighted to express that I have received my Job Card on the same day within six hours. I am thankful to the Govt of West Bengal," he said.

One Rafeja Bibi of the same block received her Swasthya Sathi Card on Tuesday from a camp at Ganguria High School. She had also expressed her gratitude to the state government and Mamata Banerjee.

According to an official, Duare Sarkar now reaches to the doorstep of the physically challenged persons. "The scheme is named as Manabik Prakalpo through which Rs 1,000 pension will be provided to each physically challenged person across the state," the official said. District Information and Cultural Officer Santanu Chakraborty said in the first phase of Duare Sarkar programme, a total number of 1,47,999 people were attended in different camps of South Dinajpur.