Duare Sarkar camps to highlight job opportunities in state govt

KOLKATA: State government has decided to showcase the job opportunities available with Bengal government and how candidates can apply for the same in the upcoming Duare Sarkar camps, to be held next year.



Senior officials of the state government said there were various job opportunities in the state government departments. "So, we have instructed the officers who will visit the Duare Sarkar camps to highlight the job opportunities available with the state government," the officials said.

A senior official of the state government said: "As we have got good response from the Duare Sarkar camps, and beneficiaries have enrolled their names for various schemes of the state government, it was decided that job opportunities will also be showcased."

With over 84 lakh applications for Lakshmir Bhandar and 21 lakh for Swasthya Sathi scheme, the two government schemes appeared to be top-picked among 1.3 crore people who had turned up in the month-long Duare Sarkar camps, which began on August 16.

The officers of the state government have been asked to write down the names of the prospective job applicants and then submit the list to the District Magistrates. The District Magistrates have been asked to follow it up with the concerned individuals and then inform the state government officials. Based on the list, the state government will look for the prospective jobs that an individual can apply for.