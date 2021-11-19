Duare Sarkar camps to be held from Jan 1 to 10 & Jan 20-30

Howrah: The biggest outreach drive Duare Sarkar is going to be held from January 1 to 30 with a gap of 10 days in between due to the Gangasagar Mela.



The Duare Sarkar camps, to ensure doorstep delivery of the benefits of the state-run schemes, would be held across the state from January 1 to 10. It would not be hold from January 11 to 19. Again, the camps across the state would be held from January 20 to 30.

This is the second time when the Duare Sarkar programme is going to be held in the state after Trinamool Congress formed the government for the third consecutive time. The previous one was held from August 16 to September 15. Announcing the dates of the forthcoming Duare Sarkar outreach drive, Banerjee said: "We have decided to observe January 1 as Students' Day. The Duare Sarkar camps are also going to be held from the same day. Banners on Students' Day would be displayed in districts on the day".