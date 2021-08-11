Duare Sarkar camps: State ups ante to prevent irregularities

Kolkata: The state government directed all District Magistrates (DM) to ensure that no irregularities take place during the Duare Sarkar camps as some unscrupulous persons attempt to mint money by befooling people in the name of helping to get different benefits.



The Duare Sarkar camps will be run only by state government officers at premises of state government offices or schools or college buildings and beneficiaries do not have to pay a single penny to enrol their names in any state-run schemes. It would not be organised even in any Gram Panchayats.

Duare Sarkar camps are going to be held from August 16 to September 15 this time. With many places in south Bengal districts remaining inundated due to flood, the dates of Duare Sarkar camps for these places would get revised.

Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi held a video conference with all district magistrates in connection with the forthcoming biggest outreach drive of the state government to help people get benefits of state-run schemes at their doorstep.

It was noticed earlier that some people sell photocopies of application forms to mint money. Directions have been given to avert such

incidents.

Lakshmir Bhandar and Student Credit Card are the two new schemes that have been included in Duare Sarkar camps this time.

The state government has set up a state level apex committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary and a separate task force for Kolkata and remaining parts of the state for implementation of Duare Sarkar programme.

With Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi as the head, secretaries of other departments are there in the apex committee. Separate task force has been constituted for Kolkata and remaining parts of the state.