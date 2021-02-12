Duare Sarkar camps: More than 21.40L caste certificates issued

Kolkata: The Backward Classes Welfare Department has issued more than 21. 40 lakh caste certificates in the past two and a half months during the Duare Sarkar, a pet initiative of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



Sanjay Thade, OSD in the rank of Principal Secretary, BCW and Tribal development said: "All the caste certificates would be issued by February 14."

Two schemes of the state government, namely Swasthya Sathi and issuing of caste certificates have become immensely popular. Banerjee has instructed the officials that caste certificates are issued without any delay. Earlier, people had to run from pillar to post to get caste certificates.

The caste certificates are required during admission in educational institutions, jobs and to avail various government-run benefits. Between January 1, 2020 and February 12 a total of about 2582165 people had applied for caste certificates.

Of these people, 21,40,202 certificates have been issued so far. The department has rejected 2.40 lakh applications.

In 10 out of 23 districts in Bengal, more than one lakh caste certificates have been issued so far. In South 24-Parganas 3.50 lakh caste certificates have been issued, which is highest in the state.

In Malda and North Dinajpur 2.01 lakh and 2.05 lakh caste certificates have been issued respectively.

In Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri, 1.65 lakh and 1.05 lakh caste certificates have been issued.

In Hooghly and Murshidabad 1.40 lakh and 1.09 caste certificates have been issued while in Nadia and North 24-Parganas 1.91 lakh and 1.60 lakh caste certificates have been issued so far.

In east Burdwan 1.01 lakh caste certificates have been issued. The BCW department worked round the clock to ensure that the certificates were issued on time. The certificates are meant for scheduled caste, scheduled tribes, OBC-A and OBC–B.

The applicants came to the outreach camps and submitted the documents.

In many cases the caste certificates were handed over to the applicants on the same day.

Sanjay Thade said the whole department got involved to expedite the work. Earlier, 7.5 lakh caste certificates had been issued annually.