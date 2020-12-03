'Duare Sarkar' camps launched in South Dinajpur

Balurghat: Days after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the first-of-its-kind development driven government initiative for people's welfare, the district administration here kicked off the 'Duare Sarkar' campaign in South Dinajpur.



Camps are being organised in 6 blocks and 2 municipalities to reach out to people and redress their grievances. The camps are being held from 10 am to 4 pm every day.

District Magistrate Nikhil Nirmal said 'Duare Sarkar' is aimed at taking 11 social schemes of the state—including 'Swastha Sathi' (health scheme), 'Khadya Sathi' (public food distribution scheme), 'Jai Johar' (for the betterment of STs) and 'Kanyashree' (a cash transfer scheme that aims at retaining girls in schools) to people's doorstep."

At all the camps, people turned out in large numbers to avail the services. "Our state government has launched 'Duare Sarkar' to provide government services to people at their doorsteps. We witnessed an overwhelming response of the people," the DM added.

People were seen queuing up in front of various wards and panchayat offices to avail the benefits of the schemes.