Duare Sarkar bags 'Award of Excellence' under project category of the 19th CSI

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee government's flagship public outreach programme — 'Duare Sarkar' (Government at Doorstep) —has been awarded by the Computer Society of India (CSI).



"We are elated to share that @MamataOfficial's visionary initiative #DuareSarkar has received "Award of Excellence" under the Project Category of 19th Computer Society of India (CSI) SIG e-Governance Awards 2021! Good governance will always be a top priority for GoWB, we promise," tweeted All India Trinamool Congress on Monday.

In 2020, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the 'Duare Sarkar' programme to fast track the process of reaching out to common people with the government sponsored projects and schemes. Camps were organised and people came there to apply for the benefits of such schemes. The camps that were held in August-September last year witnessed huge response from people.

The Duare Sarkar camps that were scheduled from January 2 across the state have been postponed to February 1 in the wake of the sudden rise in Covid cases.

More than 81,000 camps were scheduled from January 2 to 10 and January 20 to 30, barring January 23 (Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday) and January 26 (Republic Day).

As many as 24 state-run schemes, which were 18 last time, including Matsyajibi (Fisherman) Credit Card, Artisan Credit Card, Weaver Credit Card, Kisan Credit Card (Animal Resource Development), Kisan Credit Card (Agriculture) and Self-Help Group Credit Linkage of 16 departments would be made available through the Duare Sarkar camps that are scheduled to be organised next month.