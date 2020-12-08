Duare Sarkar: Applicant gets caste certificate in 4 hrs

Balurghat: The 'Duare Sarkar' initiative has proved beneficial for people in South Dinajpur. From issuing caste certificates to distributing food coupons, the benefits are being provided in record time. Their grievances are being redressed within a few hours.



For instance, a resident Namabangi under Balurghat civic area Pintu Saha, received a scheduled caste certificate within 4 hours of applying at the camp.

Much to his surprise, he received the certificate from District Magistrate Nikhil Nirmal who had visited the camp at Subarna Ceremonial lodge recently.

When Saha visited the camp, he was made to apply for the certificate online. In no time, the Inspector of Backward Class Welfare department verified the documents on the spot. His certificate was generated instantly.

"The service was prompt. I got the certificate in four hours. It was an amazing experience. The district administration has done a great job," he said.

Similarly, an 80-year-old woman Mahamaya Paul had visited at the camp of Manimela F P School in Balurghat on December 4 for availing food coupon under 'Rajya Khadya Suraksha Yojana' (RKSY). Her son received the food coupon from the officials at the 'Khadya Sathi' stall instantly.

"I had never expected such prompt service from the concerned department. The credit goes to the state government and our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," said Paul.

A special outreach programme was held as a part of the 'Duare Sarkar' campaign at Nambhoil—a tribal-dominated village under Kushmandi

gram panchayat of Kushmandi block.