Duare Sarkar: Apex committee formed

Kolkata: The state government has set up state-level apex committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary and separate task force for Kolkata and remaining parts of the state for implementation of Duare Sarkar programme in which this time Lakhmir Bhandar scheme has also been incorporated.



With Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi as the head, secretaries of other departments are there in the apex committee. Separate task force has been constituted for Kolkata and remaining parts of the state.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee already announced that Duare Sarkart camps would continue from August 16 to September 15 this time. People can apply for a set of state-run schemes including Lakshmir Bhandar, Student Credit Card, Khadyasathi, Swasthyasathi, Krishak Bandhu, caste certificate, Taposili Bandhu, Jai Johar, Manobik, MGNREGA and Lakshmir Bhandar scheme through Duare Sarkar camps.

In a video conference, Chief Secretary also briefed all district magistrates on Tuesday about the upcoming Duare Sarkar programme.