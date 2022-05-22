Duare Sarkar 4th edition: Over 300 mobile camps held

kolkata: Mobile camps held across the state for the first time have been a major feature of the 4th edition of the Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) initiative that started from Saturday. More than 300 such camps were held across the state but a number of mobile camps that were organised on vessels by floating on the river by the South 24-Parganas district administration created a lot of excitement.



Three vessels were pressed into service that reached out to remote areas of Patharpratima, Namkhana and Sagar in Sunderbans. People applied for various benefits like Swasthya Sathi, Lakshmir Bhandar, Bina Mulya Samajik Suraksha Yojana etc.

"A number of blocks in Sunderbans are surrounded by rivers and people face difficulties in communication. So we are reaching out to such blocks in vessels taking government schemes at their doorsteps," a senior official of the district administration said.

More than 7,000 camps will be held in South 24-Parganas. Mobile camps on vehicles were also held in Kulpi, Mandirbazar and Namkhana blocks.

The Bankura district administration hosted mobile camps at Baliguma village, a remote tribal village under Jagannathpur Gram Panchayat at Joypur block.

Over 3.13 lakhs people attended 3,877 camps on the very first day of the 4th edition of Duare Sarkar. The highest number of footfall in the camps was from Murshidabad district followed by South 24-Parganas.

Applications will be accepted in Duare Sarkar camps from May 21 to 31 and services will be delivered from June 1 to 6.