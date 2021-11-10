'Duare Sarkar 3rd phase, Duare Ration from Nov 16'

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the third phase of Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) that happens to be the biggest outreach drive for doorstep delivery of state-run schemes' will be launched from November 16. She further announced the roll out of Duare Ration (Ration at Doorstep) programme from November 16.



"Duare Sarkar will be acknowledged as the number one programme across the globe in the days to come," Banerjee said at the state Assembly on Tuesday.

Elaborating on the enormous response in the outreach programme, Banerjee said that in the first phase that was held from December 1, 2020 till February 8, 2021, about 33000 camps were organised involving the presence of 3 crore people. There were 1.77 crores applications and almost 100 per cent of them have been cleared.

In the second phase from August 16 to September 15, over 1 lakh camps were held and the turn out was around 3.61 crore. 3.7 crore applications were received.

The entire initiative has turned out to be a grand success. In the Duare Sarkar camps benefits of different schemes, including Khadya Sathi, Swasthya Sathi, Caste Certificate, Kanyashree, Rupashree, Krishak Bandhu and Manobik etc were given to the beneficiaries. The Chief Minister urged people to be vigilant in the context of malaria and dengue cases being reported across the state. "We have conducted 1,46,000 dengue tests till date among which 2,352 have been positive. 6 persons have died with the positivity rate being 1.6 per cent," Banerjee said.

Last year during this period , 84,000 tests were held and 2,200 tested positive with the positivity rate being 2.6 per cent.

In case of malaria, 61 lakh tests have been held with 13,568 persons being positive till date. 2 persons have died of malaria.

"You should be careful in not letting stagnant water in your neighbourhood act as breeding ground for dengue mosquitoes," Banerjee said. The Chief Minister will hold administrative review meeting at North 24-Parganas on November 17 and at Howrah on November 18.