Duare Sarkar: 1.77 cr drop applications, 100% delivery achieved

Kolkata: Setting a new milestone in providing benefits of a dozen state-run schemes at the doorstep through the country's biggest outreach drive, the Mamata Banerjee government has ensured 100 per cent delivery of service by addressing grievances of around 1.77 crore people who turned up at various Duare Sarkar camps.



At least 2.75 crore people had visited the 32,830 Duare Sarkar camps in the five phases from December 1 to February 8 and 1.77 crore of them had dropped applications to get benefits of different schemes including Khadyasathi, Swasthya Sathi, caste certificates, Kanyashree, Rupashree, Krishak Bandhu and Manobik. "We have become successful in addressing the requirements and issues of the entire 1.77 crore applicants through Duare Sarkar camps," Banerjee said after releasing a detailed report on both Duare Sarkar and Paray Samadhan programmes.

In connection with the latter, undertaken to carry out elementary-level works, Banerjee said: "As many as 10,180 elementary-level activities have been processed. The work for around 3,066 roads, 1,947 water supply schemes, 1,355 sewerage connections and 535 toilets have been carried out in a record time," she said.

The highest number of applications in Duare Sarkar camps — 85.13 lakh — was for Swasthya Sathi scheme that provides a coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family every year; followed by 20.13 lakh applications for Khadya Sathi scheme. In total, 22.44 lakh caste certificates have been distributed besides enrolling 11.25 lakh farmers under Krishak Bandhu scheme. As many as 3.65 lakh girl students and 98,876 women have been brought under the Kanyashree scheme and provided with financial assistance under the Rupashree scheme respectively. Most importantly, 15 lakh elderly people and widows were enrolled for monthly pension. At the same time, 46,239 specially-abled people were brought under a scheme called Manobik.

Besides presenting the immense success of the outreach drives, Banerjee on Monday launched the scheme — Maa — to provide an elaborate egg-meal from common kitchens across the state at a subsidised rate of Rs 5. The drive of improving the health infrastructure continues in the state with the Chief Minister's inauguration of Matri Maa — a mother and child hub of 100 beds at Chittaranjan Seva Sadan Hospital in South Kolkata. Again, she also launched the integrated system — cancer registration application — for easy tracking, treatment and follow-up of patients suffering from the disease.

In a major move, the Chief Minister also announced her government's decision to rename the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.