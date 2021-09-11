Duare ration to start from Sept 16 in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: Duare Ration (ration at doorstep) will start in South Dinajpur on September 16, said District Controller of Food and Supplies department, Jayanta Kumar Roy on Friday.



According to him, initially the concerned district Food and Supplies department has included 50 ration dealers under the pilot project of the scheme.

"In October, we will include 100 more ration dealers for the project and within the month of November, we will include the rest of the ration dealers. We have 303 total ration dealers and 18.75 lakh beneficiaries, covering three municipalities and eight blocks of the district," he said.

Roy said, under the scheme, the beneficiaries will receive rations at their doorsteps from a ration shop in their area on any day from Tuesday to Friday in a month. "The beneficiaries will receive the foodgrains once in a month from the dealers and they will also receive a system generated cash-memo through which they can easily understand the quantity of the items," he said.

He said the ration shops will remain open two days a week-Saturday and Sunday. "The dealers will have to carry their names and toll-free number of the concerned department on their vehicles which carry the items," he said. According to an official source, the officials have already conducted a meeting with the ration dealers.