Duare Ration to begin from May 21

KOLKATA: The state Food and Supplies department will roll out the Duare Ration (Ration at Doorstep) project on a pilot basis from Friday (May 21).



The decision was taken in a high-level meeting held at Khadya Bhavan on Tuesday, which was chaired by state Food Secretary. Representatives from the ration dealers' federation were present at the meeting.

Concerned officials from the districts attended the meeting virtually.

"28 ration shops -one in each of 22 districts and 6 in urban areas will deliver ration at doorstep to beneficiaries of a single locality or village.

"They will collect feedback regarding the service and based upon that another meeting will be held on Monday to chalk out a roadmap on further progress with the scheme. The entire process will be carried out adhering to health protocols of COVID-19," Biswambhar Basu, General Secretary of All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation said.

There are 20238 ration shops in the state. The Federation has urged the state government to keep the policy pending till the prevailing pandemic situation and the possibility of frequent lockdown is over.

They have also requested to allow the shops to serve ration to the willing beneficiaries from the shops for the first fortnight in a month and then deliver ration at doorstep in the next fortnight of that month.

The dealers have also urged for an e tempo for the purpose of doorstep delivery and enhancement of the dealers' commission to at least Rs 200 per quintal in case of doorstep delivery.

The dealers have wanted the Hill areas to be exempted from this service because of topographical problems. Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee in the party's election manifesto had announced free doorstep delivery of ration in the form of Duare Ration project.