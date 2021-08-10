Duare Ration programme will be rolled out in couple of months: CM

Jhargram: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the Duare Ration programme would be rolled out in a couple of months.



It is one of the poll promises of Banerjee to introduce Duare Ration programme in which rations would be delivered at the doorstep of people.

"We have kept all our pre-poll assurances. Only implementation of Duare Ration is left. It will also be implemented in one or two months," Banerjee said while addressing the International Tribal Day programme.

The Lakshmir Bhandar scheme that ensures basic income support for women from all communities in the state is also getting implemented.

The beneficiaries would start receiving the benefits directly in their bank accounts from September 1.

The application for the scheme would be received at Duare Sarkar camps that will start from August 16.

Duare Sarkar the biggest outreach drive has become a huge hit benefitting more than three crore people.

The state Food and Supplies department has also rolled out the Duare Ration project on a pilot basis at certain areas of the state.