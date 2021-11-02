Duare Ration initiative to roll out across state from Nov 16: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that the Duare Ration would roll out across the state from November 16.



"We have fulfilled all the assurances given by us ahead of the Assembly elections. We have introduced Students' Credit Card, Krishak Bandhu (new) and Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. Now the Duare Ration is going to start from November 16," Banerjee said.

She made the announcement while inaugurating Kali Puja of Janbazar Sammilito Kali Puja Samity.

She also stated that already more than 1 crore women have received the benefits of Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. The benefits have been directly transferred to their bank accounts.

It needs a mention that the state government had carried out Duare ration on pilot project basis for the past few weeks and now the programme is going to roll out in full fledged manner across the state.

Sources said that the state Food and Supplies department has taken all necessary steps to ensure proper implementation of the programme. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had assured of sending ration at every doorsteps in the line of Duare Sarkar programme.

The state administration has appealed to the people to ensure that their ration cards get linked with Aadhar card and mobile phone number. It can be done by visiting any of the ration shops, Bangla Sahayata Kendras and the office of food inspectors. Even a resident of Kalyani in Nadia can get it done from any of these points at Ghusuri in Howrah.