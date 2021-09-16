Duare Ration: HC rejects plea for a stay order

Kolkata: Observing that "Duare Ration" as a unique project specially at the time of Covid pandemic, the Calcutta High Court rejected the plea for an stay order on the programme that allowed the project in "pilot mode" to get start on Wednesday.



Petitions challenging the legality of implementing "Duare Ration" programme and seeking stay order on the same were moved before the High Court by some ration dealers. Justice Amrita Sinha rejected the petition.

The Court observed that "The state government's Duare Ration is a unique project amidst the Covid pandemic. The pandemic has taught us a new normal. We had to remain in-doors to save our lives. We started online shopping. Visiting shops physically was avoided. In such a situation, the initiative of the state government to deliver food grains at doorstep is appreciable".

With the beginning of the pilot project at different parts of the state in which foodgrains were found to get delivered at doorsteps of beneficiaries, the people have appreciated the move saying that "it happens only in Bengal". Foodgrains were carried in e-vehicles to supply at doorsteps.

"Duare Ration" is one of the pre-poll assurances of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and is in "pilot mode" that started from Wednesday. It was on August 28 when the state Food and Supplies department instructed the ration dealers to divide all beneficiaries under his jurisdiction into 16 clusters and designate a fixed day of a week of each month for distribution of foodgrains at each cluster.