Duare Bhog: Get Saraswati Puja delicacies home-delivered

Kolkata: The state Panchayats & Rural Development (P&RD) department will home-deliver special Saraswati Puja menu from Friday till Sunday.The initiative christened as 'Duare Bhog' has been tailor made to suit the taste buds of the Bengalee as they observe Saraswati Puja.



West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (CADC)—an autonomous organisation under P&RD department will execute the preparation and home delivery of the platter.

The bhog and Gota sheddho will be prepared by using organic vegetables procured from CADC's own farm.

Gota seddho literally means boiled whole. As the name suggests its a boiled preparations where minimum of five types of whole veggies like small brinjals, new potatoes, sweet potato, broad beans, peas with their pods, spinach with roots are boiled along with whole green moong beans. Apart from salt, turmeric and little bit of ginger nothing is used to season this. However, the style of preparation varies from families to families. Some dry roast the moong beans before boiling, some uses the pressure cooker to make things fast some even add roasted spices as a finishing touch. Interestingly, more than recipe or faith it's a part of Bengali tradition, their ritual during Saraswati Puja.

The lunch and dinner menu on Friday and Saturday (Feb 4 and 5) will have — Khichuri, Labra(mixed veg curry), Beguni, Bandhakopir Torkari (cabbage curry), Kul (Indian plum) er chutni and payesh priced at Rs 250. The special lunch menu on February 5 consisting of 5 rokom (types) gota seddho (boiled) and one baked rosogolla will come at Rs 100.

The platter on Sunday will, however, be non vegetarian in the form of Rice, Maach-er-matha diye moong dal, Ilish bhaja, Sorseh ilish, Kul-er Chutney and sweet (one piece). The price will be Rs 500 per plate.

Orders can be placed through WhatsApp number 8170887794/9163123556 and 6290225859. For lunch, order will have to be placed before 10 pm the previous night while for dinner it should be placed before 12 noon on that day.

The lunch will be delivered between 12 noon to 2 pm while dinner will reach households by 8 pm. The delivery area of CADC is from Airport (Gate1) to Garia along EM Bypass and from Dunlop in the north to Behala in the south which covers Kolkata and Bidhannagar- New Town in entirety. In Howrah delivery will be available till Nabanna.