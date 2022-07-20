DSP of CID killed after car ramps into trailer
Kolkata: A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of the state Criminal Investigation Department and a civic volunteer were killed in a tragic road accident in East Burdwan's Jamalpur area on Tuesday.
According to sources, Prashanta Nandy, the DSP of CID, who was posted in East Burdwan was going to Kolkata in his departmental SUV. Near the Ajhapur area of Jamalpur, Nandy's car somehow came between two trailers on the Durgapur Expressway. Suddenly the trailer in front of Nandy's SUV applied the brake due to some reasons. But the driver of the police vehicle failed to apply brakes and rammed behind the trailer. Cops from Jamalpur police station rushed the three injured persons, including Nandy, to the Superspeciality Wing of Burdwan Medical College and Hospital where the DSP and civic volunteer Santosh Sarkar were declared brought dead. Driver of the police car is admitted there
