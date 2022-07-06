Drukair resumes Int'l flights from Bagdogra
Kolkata: Bhutan-based Drukair, after almost a gap of two years, has resumed scheduled flight services between Paro and Bangkok via Bagdogra in West Bengal, officials said on Tuesday.
The airline had suspended its operations on the route due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The scheduled flights on the Paro-Bagdogra-Bangkok sector restarted on Monday, Drukair Senior Executive (Reservation) Nilanjana Sen said.
With the resumption of the Drukair flight, the Bagdogra airport once again started handling international flights, an Airports Authority of India official said.
The airline's flights between Paro and Bangkok with a stopover at Bagdogra will operate two days a week, Bagdogra Airport Director P Subramani said.
Drukair will operate a flight from Paro in Bhutan to Bangkok via Bagdogra on Mondays and the return flight from Bangkok will be on Tuesdays.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Twitter moves HC seeking review of Centre's orders to block content5 July 2022 8:15 PM GMT
Assam floods: 11.17 lakh still affected, four more deaths5 July 2022 8:07 PM GMT
'Administrative delays will create problems for state'5 July 2022 8:07 PM GMT
Talks to convert Delhi into full UT, alleges Kejriwal; says move will...5 July 2022 8:06 PM GMT
Panel to look into non-answering of MLAs' questions by services dept5 July 2022 8:05 PM GMT