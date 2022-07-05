Drukair resumes international flights from Bengal's Bagdogra

Kolkata: Bhutan-based Drukair, after almost a gap of two years, has resumed scheduled flight services between Paro and Bangkok via Bagdogra in West Bengal, officials said on Tuesday.



The airline had suspended its operations on the route due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scheduled flights on the Paro-Bagdogra-Bangkok sector restarted on Monday, Drukair Senior Executive (Reservation) Nilanjana Sen said.

With the resumption of the Drukair flight, the Bagdogra airport once again started handling international flights, an Airports Authority of India official said.

The airline's flights between Paro and Bangkok with a stopover at Bagdogra will operate two days a week, Bagdogra Airport Director P Subramani said.

Drukair will operate a flight from Paro in Bhutan to Bangkok via Bagdogra on Mondays and the return flight from Bangkok will be on Tuesdays.

The flight from Paro will reach Bagdogra at 11.50 am and depart for Bangkok at 12.40 pm, while the return flight from Bangkok will arrive in Bagdogra at 8.40 am and take off for Paro at 9.30 am every Tuesday, the airport director said.