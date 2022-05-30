Millennium Post
Drug rehab centre patient stabs two employees, arrested

BY Team MP29 May 2022 6:59 PM GMT

KOLKATA: Two employees of a rehabilitation centre for drug addicts and alcoholics here were injured when an inmate allegedly stabbed them on Sunday, a police officer said.

Rajiv d Costa and Arup Naskar suffered injuries after the patient, undergoing treatment at the centre for the past one month, stabbed them in the kitchen around 8:30 am, he said.

According to the police sources, the patient has been arrested.

The condition of one of the injured, who had to be admitted to a hospital, is stated to be serious, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway.

