Drug peddler held with narcotics worth Rs 6 cr

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police apprehended a Jharkhand-based drug peddler and recovered banned narcotics worth Rs 6 crore on Friday.

According to police sources, acting on a tip-off, the anti-FICN team of STF intercepted a Jharkhand-based drug dealer Pran Basak (46), alias Prem, resident of Sahebganj, Jharkhand, at the Seven Tanks Lane under Sinthee Police Station.

Police found huge quantity of brown powder-like substance, likely to be heroin, weighing about 1.341 kg, from his possession, which was kept hidden inside his vehicle.

The value of the seized heroin is estimated to be worth about Rs 6 crore in the international grey market.