Drug peddler held, heroin worth Rs 26 crore seized

KOLKATA: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police has arrested a notorious drug peddler and seized heroin worth



about Rs 26 crore from near Captain bheri along Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass on Saturday.

According to STF officials on Saturday morning, they were tipped off about the consignment, which was supposed to be carried on a motorcycle. Acting on the tip off, cops maintained a strict vigil in the area along with their source.

Around 12:10 pm, the source spotted the suspect Tapas Ray of Dubrajpur in Birbhum. Cops stopped Ray near the bheri. While conducting a search of his bag, cops found 10 packets containing a light yellow coloured powder.

After detaining him, cops took him to the STF police station in Lalbazar where the powder was examined.

The powder was found to be heroin. It was found that Ray was carrying a total of 5.177

kg heroin which is worth Rs 26 crore in the international grey market.

Later, a case was registered against Ray and he was arrested in the evening. A probe has been started to find out from whom Ray had procured the contraband and where he was going to deliver the same.