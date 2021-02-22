Drug haul: Cops conduct search operation at BJP youth leader Pamela Goswami's parlour

Kolkata: The police conducted a search at the parlour of the BJP Yuva Morcha secretary Pamela Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly possessing cocaine, at New Town on Sunday.



The raids have been conducted to get more information after the investigating officers, according to the sources, have come to know about one Amrit for alleged involvement in the cocaine supply racket. Sources said that a team of policemen would be soon reaching Bihar to reach to unearth

more information in this connection.

Pamela claimed that she has been framed allegedly by a section of leaders of her party itself and she has even named BJP leader Rakesh Singh for fetching conspiracy

against her.

But the police had come to know about her parlour housed at the third floor at a shopping mall in New Town on Friday itself and also learnt that she used to carry out most of her activities from the parlour only. But the keys were missing.

Finally, the keys were found and the police took Pamela along with her aide Prabir Dey and the security personnel to the parlour to conduct the raid.

The search at the parlour began at around 3.30 p.m. and it continued for around three hours.

Sources said that the investigation so far revealed that Pamela and Prabir used to visit an area at New Alipore every day.

Their car used to stop in front of a particular coffee shop at New Alipore and the police suspect that it is the place where the exchange of cocaine used to take place.