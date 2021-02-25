Drug haul case: BJP leader Rakesh Singh remanded in police custody till March 1

Kolkata: BJP leader, Rakesh Singh, and his associate Jeetendra Kumar Singh were remanded in police custody till March 1 on Wednesday by the Alipore court.



The two sons of Rakesh—identified as Subham and Saheb— who were arrested for obstructing police, were granted bail against personal bond and on a few conditions. But, they will have to attend the local police station regularly.

On Wednesday, the public prosecutor appealed for Rakesh's police remand claiming the BJP Yuva Morcha state Secretary Pamela Goswami told police that the former used to supply drugs to her.

The prosecutor argued that it was necessary to interrogate Rakesh to find out from where he used to procure the drugs. Police also suspect that an inter-state racket had been running for the past several months. Cops also learnt from Goswami that a few persons used to supply drugs to her from Rakesh. It is being suspected that Singh is involved in a drug smuggling and supply racket. Singh was arrested on Tuesday night from Galsi in East Burdwan.

Though his sons claimed that their father was in Delhi, cops tracked Rakesh's mobile phone's tower location and found that he was heading towards East Burdwan.

Later, East Burdwan police detained Rakesh during a naka-checking. A team from the Lalbazar went to Galsi and arrested the BJP leader.

While Rakesh was being taken to the court lock up, a chaos took place inside the court premises. Rakesh tried to stop and talk to the media while police tried to stop him.