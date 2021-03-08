Drug haul case: Aide of Rakesh Singh arrested

KOLKATA: A close aide of arrested BJP leader Rakesh Singh was arrested in connection to the New Alipore drug seizure case involving another saffron party youth leader, Pamela Goswami.



The accused, identified as Aryan Dev of New Alipore area, was picked up by the cops from New Town area on Saturday night. Police said he was involved in the conspiracy hatched against Goswami along with Singh. Dev was produced before the Special NDPS court in Alipore and remanded in police custody till March 9.

According to sources, Dev was close to Rakesh and used to inform him about Goswami's movement. Rakesh had allegedly tipped off the cops through Dev about the presence of cocaine in Goswami's car.

During interrogation of Rakesh Singh and Suraj Kumar Shaw, cops learnt about Dev's name. "While Shaw was instructed by Rakesh to be present near the spot with his scooter, Dev was reportedly instructed to keep an eye on the whole incident. Shaw left the spot along with Amrit Singh who allegedly placed the drug inside Goswami's car before deboarding. Later, he fled from the spot and was taken to a safe place by Shaw," sources added.