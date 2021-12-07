Drug case: BJP leader Pamela gets bail after about 292 days

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court granted bail to BJP leader Pamela Goswami in connection with a drug recovery case after about 292 days Goswami, state secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), was arrested along with a friend Somnath Chatterjee from south Kolkata's New Alipore area on February 19 after around 90 gm of cocaine was seized from her car.



A division bench, comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Bivas Pattanayak, observed that the evidence so far did not indicate that the two were involved in drug trafficking or trade. Pamela's name is nowhere in the chargesheet submitted by the police to the court. Goswami's bail comes 13 days after the Calcutta High Court on November 24 granted bail to BJP leader Rakesh Singh in connection with a drug case.

A division bench, comprising Justice Arijit Banerjee and Justice B Pattanayak, during the hearing, directed the BJP leader to furnish a bail bond of Rs 2, 00, 000 and four sureties of Rs 50,000 each.Police had arrested Singh, a leader of many workers' unions in the Kolkata port area, for his alleged involvement in a drug recovery case on February 23. He was nabbed from a vehicle while travelling on the Kolkata-Delhi national highway.