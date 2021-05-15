Drop in flyers: Fewer flights take off

KOLKATA: The airlines operating from Kolkata have decreased the number of flights due to sharp fall in the number of passengers owing to the surge in COVID-19 pandemic.



According to sources, during pre-Covid situations, around 30000 passengers used to travel to other cities from the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in a day.

After the flight services were resumed in the new normal situation, the number of passengers flying from the city had gradually increased to 22000 per day.

As soon as the Covid cases started increasing, the number of passengers started falling. The scenario is so bad that each flight is carrying about 45 passengers in a day.

As a result several flights had to be cancelled. The airline authorities are providing services despite incurring a huge loss.

On Tuesday, 59 flights took off from Kolkata with only 2,700 passengers.