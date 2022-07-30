Drop in cases: Pvt hospitals start freeing-up Covid units
KOLKATA: With a significant drop in Covid positivity rate of the state in the past few days, various private hospitals have started the process of freeing-up their Covid units.
State Health experts had earlier hinted that the daily Covid infection may go down from the end of July.
The experts also opined that Covid surge this time would remain much lower compared to the daily Covid infections, which were registered during the peaks of the third wave. Covid positivity has dropped to around 8 per cent from what stood at around 18 per cent in the previous week.
According to sources, many private hospitals in the city are going to close their Covid units within the next week as occupancy has dropped since mid-July.
Many private hospitals have started the process of reducing their Covid beds.
The number of fresh cases in Bengal has been on a decline since July 19, when 2,243 cases were recorded.
On Friday, the state saw 1,284 new cases while on Thursday the daily figure stood at 1,495.
Daily positivity rate stood at 10.4 per cent on July 28 from what was recorded at around 21.2 per cent on July 11 - the highest during the
current surge.
A top private hospital group in Kolkata now has around 40 Covid patients across its three units and it has therefore decided to convert half of its existing Covid beds to non-Covid beds from next Monday.
The hospital now has 120 Covid beds. A private hospital in south Kolkata has also started freeing its existing 28-bed Covid unit.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
'Slip of tongue': Adhir tenders written apology to Prez Murmu29 July 2022 8:00 PM GMT
Delhi Court convicts former Coal Secretary H C Gupta and others29 July 2022 7:34 PM GMT
SC dismisses review plea against OROP judgment29 July 2022 7:33 PM GMT
'Reforms in every sphere make greater space for people, freedom'29 July 2022 7:32 PM GMT
Smriti Irani's defamation suit: HC asks Cong leaders to remove social...29 July 2022 7:31 PM GMT