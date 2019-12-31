Driver assaults traffic police 'under influence of sedatives'

Kolkata: A traffic sergeant was allegedly assaulted by a person, who was caught driving under influence of sedatives. Later, the police found an empty strip of sleeping pills



and a suicide note from the car.

According to police, on Monday night, a traffic sergeant of Purba Jadavpur traffic guard, who was performing duty at Avishikta crossing on Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass, noticed a car was going towards Garia and the driver was driving recklessly.

When the sergeant instructed the driver to stop, the accused allegedly increased the speed of the car and fled.

The traffic sergeant chased the car and finally he was able to intercept it at the Kalikapur crossing on EM Bypass.

As soon as the police personnel instructed the driver to deboard the car, accused person allegedly started misbehaving with the traffic sergeant. He reportedly hurled abusive words at the police personnel.

The sergeant warned him and asked him to get down. This time, the accused driver came out of the car and pushed the sergeant. He even tried to snatch the body camera of the police personnel, which was clipped with the uniform.

Meanwhile, another traffic police personnel arrived at the spot and they somehow managed to move from the road and took the keys of the car.

Following that, the Survey Park police station was informed.

A few minutes later the accused driver was taken to police station and the sergeant lodged a written complaint against the driver.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was also initiated. Meanwhile, other police personnel noticed the behaviour of the accused person was unusual.

Sources claimed the accused driver was seemed to be drowsy.

The police suspected that he consumed some sort of psychotropic substance. While checking car, the police found an empty strip of Alprazolam 1 mg tablets and a suicide note.

Then it was understood that he had consumed 10 tablets to commit suicide.

Immediately he was rushed to M R Bangur Hospital. Later his family members shifted him to a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

According to doctors, consuming such amount of sedatives may result to loss of life depending on the health condition of the patient. But normally in such cases patient experiences breathlessness. Alprazolam medicine is used as anti-anxiety drug and also as sleeping pill.