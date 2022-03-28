Drive to give anti-rabies vax to stray dogs from April

kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is all set to start drive to administer anti-rabies vaccine among stray dogs in the city from April.



"Sterilisation and vaccination drive of the street dogs at all the 144 wards of the civic body will start in April. This is an initiative to prevent proliferation of the dog population in the city and at the same time prevent rabies," said Kolkata Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh, who is also Member Mayor in Council (Health), KMC

It is learnt that three camps will be set up in each ward in a year. The camp will catch stray dogs. Vaccinate them against rabies and sterilize them by operation.

More than 50 stray dogs will be vaccinated and sterilized daily in each camp. According to the Animal Safety Wing of KMC Health Department, the number of stray dogs in the metropolis is more than one lakh.

On a daily basis, people of one or the other ward in Kolkata are bitten by dogs. Because of this the KMC regularly vaccinates dogs against rabies.