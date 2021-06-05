Drive-in vaccination starts at Quest Mall

KOLKATA: People in the city can now drive into a mall for getting themselves inoculated with the state Health department in collaboration with Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and a private hospital starting 'Drive in Vaccination' at Quest Mall from Friday. The arrangement allows a person to drive into the mall's car parking lot and get vaccinated right inside the vehicle free-of-cost.

Firhad Hakim, who is the Chairman of Board of Administrators, KMC flagged off the initiative and launched 'Oxygen on Wheels' for his own constituency, Kolkata Port. State Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam and KMC Commissioner Binod Kuamr was also present.

The 'Oxygen on Wheels' will travel to slums in Kolkata Port and will provide relief to the people who are suffering from breathlessness. Two ambulances are linked with this initiative and if it is found that a person continues to suffer even after intake of oxygen, he or she will be immediately transported to a hospital.

For the Drive-in-Vaccination a person has to book through whats app number 8335999000 and carry Aadhar card for getting the jab.

"The recipients will have to join a car queue and proceed to the parking lot. They will have to wait inside the car for around half an hour and after they are vaccinated have to drive to the next lot and wait for 30 minutes. If someone feels any discomfort, he or she has to switch on the parking light and doctors will rush for assistance," Hakim said.