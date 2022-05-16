Drive against single-use plastic bag held in city
Kolkata: Ananya Banerjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) councilor of ward 109 conducted a campaign against single use plastic in her area on Monday.
The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) authorities will carryout campaign from next week in all the markets.
From July 1 Union ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has imposed a ban on single-use plastic.
The shop keepers found to use this plastic will be fined Rs 5000 and the buyers using them will also be fined.
Banerjee went to the market and urged the buyers and sellers not to use "the single use" plastic bags.
The plastic choke the underground sewer lines and cause waterlogging during monsoon.
In Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, the councillors held street corners to urge the shopkeepers not to use this varierty of plastic.
Krishna Chakraborty, mayor of BMC said drives against single-use plastic is essential as the repeated requests made by the state government have fallen flat.
She added that the plastic becomes a major issue in clogging the underground sewer line across Salt Lake.
