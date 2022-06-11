Drive against night buses sans legal documents conducted

Balurghat: Regional Transport Office (RTO) conducted drives in Kolkata-bound night service private buses from Balurghat on Thursday night here after receiving information that a few of the buses are running without papers and permits.



"We had conducted the drive in Kolkata bound night service private buses from Balurghat on Thursday night to see their legal documents and the permits. After a checking, we had issued seizure-lists to four of such buses after their concerned authorities failed to produce the legal documents before us. We had seized one bus for the lack of permits," said Regional Transport Officer Sandip Kumar Saha.

According to him, the concerned RTO department had earlier received information that some Kolkata-Balurghat night service buses have been running without proper legal documents.

"We were being forced to conduct the drive on the basis of prior information. We had earlier conducted the same drive and booked one of such buses. No night service bus between Kolkata and Balurghat route will be allowed to run without valid documents," he said.

Saha said the passengers were facing troubles due to the drive but the department had nothing to do.

"The passengers of the bus that we had seized from the spot were shifted to the other vehicles so that they could reach Kolkata in due time.The rest of the four buses which received the seizure-lists had set free for Kolkata after a certain period," he added.