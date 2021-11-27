Drive against illegal hoarders: State seeks list of trade licences of jute balers

KOLKATA: The state government has sought the final list of trade licences held by the jute balers from the Jute Commissioner as early as possible so that the government can seize jute illegally stocked up by the hoarders.



Jute commissioner has been asked to seek assistance from the Labour department, if necessary, to finalise the list as soon as possible. This will help the Jute Corporation of India (JCI) in procuring jute smoothly and supplying it to the mills. State chief secretary H K Dwivedi held a high-level meeting with senior officials of the Labour department, Jute Corporation of India, representatives from Indian Jute Mills Association (IJMA), state Enforcement Branch and other concerned officials to address the issue of the crisis of raw material supply in the jute industry. State Labour minister Becharam Manna and state Public Works Department minister Moloy Ghatak, who had held the charge of the Labour department before Manna, were also present. "As per feedback received from Enforcement Branch, only 2 per cent of the jute is with the farmers. So, it is implied that the rest is with the balers. Maximum 300 quintal can be stocked. The list will help us to strengthen our drive against illegal hoarding," Manna said.The IJMA has been asked to fix the price of jute bags. They have called an emergency meeting to discuss the same on Saturday. They will inform the principal secretary of the Labour department after fixing the price. Sources said the chief secretary has asked all stakeholders to devise a mechanism so that jute can be procured in the same method as paddy from next year. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi two days back, raised the issue of alleged non-cooperation from JCI in supporting farmers in selling jute.