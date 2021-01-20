Drinking water from farmer's village won't fetch BJP votes: Trinamool

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders took a dig at BJP leader Saumitra Khan after he took drinking water from a pond at a farmer's village in Bankura on Tuesday.



Khan also visited a few farmers' houses in Bankura to urge them to vote for BJP.

Senior TMC leaders opined that unless the BJP government at the Centre repeals the farm laws, it is useless to visit a farmers' houses. "The farmers are aware that the BJP government is not with them," the leaders said.

According to TMC MP Saugata Roy, drinking water from a farmer's village won't fetch BJP votes. The TMC leaders claimed that BJP leaders eat or drink in famers' houses for publicity.

According to Roy, the Narendra Modi government is repeatedly trying to mislead the farmers by claiming that the state government is depriving them from PM Kissan Samman Nidhi scheme. But, the state government has already decided to participate in the scheme. Besides, a separate scheme of the state government is available for the farmers.

"The intention of the Modi government is to reap political benefits ahead of the Assembly election. So, Khan is now visiting every farmer's household. Farmers of Bengal are aware of the false promises made by the BJP government. The new farm laws will help the big corporates," he added.