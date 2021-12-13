Draped in Tricolour, braveheart finally returns home

Darjeeling: Finally the long wait was over. Draped in Tricolours the mortal remains of Havildar Satpal Rai arrived at the Bagdogra Airport on Sunday afternoon.



He will be laid to rest amidst full military honours on Monday at village in the Tukdah Tea Estate in Darjeeling. 41-year-old Rai was the Private Security Officer of CDS General Bipin Rawat and was killed in the Chopper crash on Wednesday.

It had been a long wait for the family to get back his mortal remains as DNA reports were awaited for the identification of the bodies, charred beyond recognition.

With the identification process complete, the mortal remains of the braveheart was flown in by a special plane from Delhi to Bagdogra, accompanied by his son who is also serving in the same regiment as his father (5/11 Gorkha Rifles.) From Bagdogra the casket was taken to the Bengdubi Army Hospital premises where family members, army officials, public representatives and the district administrative representatives paid respects. His wife Mandira Rai was also present.

Talking to media persons after laying a wreath, former tourism minister and Chairman, Board of Administrators, Siliguri Municipal Corporation stated "I am present on behalf of the State Government. On the day of the crash, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asked me to visit the family in Tukdah and convey her condolences. I had done so. On Monday he will be laid to rest with full honors in Tukdah. I will be there. The State Government will always be there by the side of the Martyr's family."

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista was also present. "Our entire nation is united in remembering the fallen and are getting inspired by their dedication and duty towards the nation" stated Bista.

From Bengdubi the cavalcade started at around 2:00pm for Tukdah Tea Estate in Darjeeling. The cavalcade was stopped all along the route with people offering floral tributes shouting "Bharat Mata Ki Jay" slogans. At around 6pm the cavalcade reached Maneydanra, Tukdah tea estate. On Monday at around 11am, the braveheart will be buried beside his father's grave.

"My father gave his life for the nation. I am proud of him" stated Rifleman Bikkal Rai, son of the braveheart.