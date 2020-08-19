Draft on delimitation & reservation of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad seats published

Darjeeling: The West Bengal State Election Commission issued a draft order on Tuesday for the delimitation of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (SMP) and the reservation of seats.



As per the gazette notification (No. 1639-SEC/1E-95/2019) stated that 2 members are to be elected from the Naxalbari block to the SMP. SMP-1 of Naxalbari block consisting of Maniram, Hatighisha and Naxalbari grams is unreserved. SMP-2 of Naxalbari comprising Upper and Lower Bagdogra and Gossaipur grams is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

SMP-3 under the Matigarah block comprising Patharghata and Champasari grams is reserved for Scheduled Tribe Women candidates. SMP-4 also under the Matigarah block comprising Atharokhai, Matigara-II and Matigara-I grams is reserved for Women (general) candidates.

SMP-5 under the Kharibari block comprising Raniganj-Panisali and Binnabari grams is unreserved. SMP-6 also under the Kharibari block comprising Buraganj and Kharibari-Panisali grams is reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.

SMP-7 under the Phansidewa block comprising of Hetmuri Singhijhora and Ghoshpuku grams is reserved for women candidates. SMP-8 under the Phansidewa block comprising of Jalash Nijamtara, Phansidewa, Bansgaon Kismat and Chathat Bansgaon grams is unreserved.

SMP-9 also under the Phansidewa block comprising Bidhan Nagar II and Bidhan Nagar I grams is reserved for Scheduled Tribe women candidates.

The draft will be taken up for consideration by the State Election Commission after fifteen days. Any suggestions or objections regarding this can be sent to the commission within these fifteen days.

"Claims and objections can also be emailed at smpel2020@gmail.com" stated S. Ponnambalam, District Magistrate and District Panchayat Election Officer, Darjeeling.