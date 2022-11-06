Draft of state education policy aligns with most areas of NEP

Kolkata: The draft of the new State Education Policy (SEP), prepared by the 10-member committee formed by the state Higher Education department, reportedly aligned with most of the points of the National Education Policy (NEP) of the Centre. However, there are two major areas in which the SEP has differed from NEP.



The matter assumes significance with the Centre just releasing around Rs 955 crore under the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (Education for All) for Bengal after a gap of nearly 5 months.

A presentation of the SEP was made by the 10-member committee consisting of eminent academicians before Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi at Nabanna on Friday.

According to sources, the Centre's NEP has advocated for a single Board or Council from class IX to XII. However, the state committee has voiced its opinion for having the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education for Madhyamik and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education for Higher Secondary.

The committee has proposed a change in the higher education following the 4+ 1 pattern in undergraduate and post-graduate instead of the existing 3+ 2 pattern.

However, it has left it upon the universities to take independent decisions in this regard. The committee members feel that central funds in higher education may suffer if the SEP is found to deviate too much from SEP.

"We have tried to formulate the SEP in a manner that serves the interest of the students in Bengal in the best possible manner," a committee member said.

The committee has Prof. Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak, Professor, Columbia University of USA, Prof. Sugata Bose, Professor, Harvard University, USA Prof Suranjan Das, Vice-Chancellor, Jadavpur University, Prof. Anupam Basu, Director, National Institute of Technology, Durgapur, Prof. Saikat Maitra, Vice-Chancellor. Moulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, Bengal, Prof. Nrishinga Prasad Bhaduri, Educationist, Prof. Aveek Majumder, Chairman, Syllabus Committee as Member Coordinator Prof. Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Vice-Chancellor, Sister Nivedita University, Dr Chiranjib Bhattacharyya, Chairman, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education and Dr Ramanuj Ganguly, Chairman, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.