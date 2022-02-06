'Draft approach connectivity to truck terminals at ICPs'

Kolkata: The state Public Works Department (PWD) has directed the concerned Superintending engineers to take up measures for development of approach connectivity and wayside amenities to truck terminals located at the International Check Posts (ICPs) in Bengal.



The direction assumes significance with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asking the state Transport department to acquire all the truck terminals functioning along the border by February 7 at the state administrative review meeting on Thursday for the purpose of increasing the revenue of the state government.

"There will be nothing private. It should be fully owned and controlled by the state government. We want the revenue to go to the government exchequer and not distributed among some individuals," the Chief Minister had said.

The concerned executive engineers have been directed to conduct joint inspection of sites with the representatives of respective District Magistrates and prepare estimates/DPR for development of approach road to ICP along with wayside amenities. They have also been asked to extend technical support to the Transport department regarding planning and design of proposed truck terminus of ICP.

The Transport department has plans to develop ICP at Petrapol and Bhojadanga in North 24-Parganas, Chengra Banda in Cooch Behar, Jaigaon and Banarhat in Alipurduar, Panitanki in Darjeeling, Hilli in South Dinajpur, Mehadipur in Malda and Haldia in East Midnapore.

Banerjee had expressed her displeasure over some people taking money from the truck terminal functioning along the border. She added that different political parties and a section of officers were involved in this, which might fulfil the needs of some handful of people but it was not benefitting the state government. "I shall not allow such things to continue. So, I want the Transport department to take over all such truck terminals without delay and the whole process should be completed by February 7," Banerjee had said instructing state Transport minister Firhad Hakim to take necessary measures in this regard.

She asked the District Magistrates and the Superintendents of Police to do the needful for fast tracking the takeover process.

Banerjee reiterated that the state can have a substantial revenue generation from the bordering areas that will help to smoothly run schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar and Students' Credit Card.