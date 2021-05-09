Dr Smarajit Jana dies from Covid

Kolkata: An era of sex workers' fight for dignity in India that started from the red-light districts of Kolkata in the early 1990s came to an end on Saturday as Dr Smarajit Jana, the man behind organising the women caught between poverty, sex trade and the scourge of HIV/AIDS, died from Covid-19. He was 68.

Condoling his death, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Saddened at the passing away of Dr Smarajit Jana. He founded the unique cooperative of sex workers who went to have bank accounts and identity cards which entitled them to social welfare benefits. Champion of marginalized and stigmatized women. Condolences to his family and admirers."