Dr R Ahmed Dental College and Hospital undergoes major revamp

Kolkata: To provide better treatment to the patients' Dr R Ahmed Dental College and Hospital in the city has seen a major infrastructural revamp by the state government at an approximate cost of nearly one crore.



Dr R Ahmed Dental College and Hospital which is the first dental college in Asia caters to a large number of patients who visit the hospital with various dental ailments. Following the initiative of the state health department, the hospital has recently received a digital seminar room with projector and LED screen. As many as 16 new modern dental chairs have been installed at various departments of the hospital.

The electrical chairs which have been installed at the pedodontics and preventive dentistry department of the hospital are the most advanced equipment required to provide better treatment to the patients. The government had spent over Rs 75 lakh for installing the new facilities at the hospital.

Among the surgical instruments, electrocautery has been set up which is often used during surgery to remove harmful and unwanted tissue. This also helps in reducing or stopping bleeding during surgery or after an injury. With the help of this instrument, precision in intraoral surgical is maintained.

Instruments called light amplification by the stimulated emission of radiation (laser) have been procured which offers a more comfortable treatment option for several dental procedures involving hard or soft tissue compared to drills and other non-laser tools. It is extremely helpful to doctors while conducting hard and soft tissue surgery in the oral cavity.

The instrument creates light energy in a very narrow and focused beam. This laser light produces a reaction when it hits tissue, allowing it to remove or shape the tissue.

The state Health department has also provided the hospital with intraoral camera for better diagnostic purpose and DIAGNOdent which helps the doctors to detect dental caries at an early stage.

Among the Endodontic instrument an apex locator and rotary endodontic instrument have been erected to up to date endodontic treatment for deciduous teeth.

Dr Raju Biswas, Secretary of the Bengal chapter of Indian Dental Association (IDA) said: "We are indebted to our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the state health department for taking up a host of development projects."