Dr Nirmal Maji admitted in SSKM

Kolkata: Minister of state for Labour department Dr Nirmal Maji was admitted to the SSKM hospital on Thursday morning after he had suffered brain hemorrhage.

A 4-member team of doctors has been constituted for the treatment of Dr Maji. According to the doctors, he had suffered a subdural hematoma. The team comprises of a SSKM Director Dr Manimoy Banerjee, Cardiologist Dr Saroj Mondal, neurosurgeon Dr Subhasish Ghosh, neuro-medicine Dr Biman Kanti Roy. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also inquired about Dr Maji's health condition.

During the Covid situation, Dr Maji has been closely monitoring the treatment of the patients at Calcutta Medical College and trying to ensure that the best health services can be provided to the Covid infected patients. He suddenly felt headache following which he was taken to the SSKM Hospital.

The doctors found that his blood pressure was high and he had some heart related issues as well. CT scan, performed on Maji confirmed that he had suffered a brain hemorrhage. He has been undergoing treatment at the Cardiology department of the SSKM. According to sources, he had felt some health issues in the past few days but he did not consult any doctors.

Dr Raghunath Mishra, MSVP of SSKM Hospital said that Dr Maji's health condition was stable.

He will be kept under close monitoring. The treating doctors will take the final call whether they would carry out a surgery to remove the clot.