Dr Arup Roy Choudhury to become principal advisor, infrastructure

Kolkata: Dr Arup Roy Choudhury who was appointed as the first Chief Commissioner of West Bengal Right to Public Service Commission has been transferred and posted as the principal advisor, infrastructure to the state government.



Roy Choudhury, a former NTPC chairman was appointed as the commissioner of the West Bengal Right to Public Service Commission, a body that stipulates the time limits for providing notified public services. The West Bengal Right to Public Service Commission was constituted under the West Bengal Right to Public Services Act, 2013.

The Act aims at providing public services within a stipulated time-frame. Under Roy Choudhury, the commission has thrived and people from the state who avail notified public services have come to know their rights after the commission had carried out awareness drives through various means and ways across the state.

In another development Sunil Kumar Yadav is set to become the new Superintendent of Police, Purba Medinipur.

Yadav was the SP, Special Task Force. He will succeed Indira Mukherjee, SP, Purba Medinipur. Mukherjee will now join as SP, STF.