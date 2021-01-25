DPR prepared for flyover between Metropolitan crossing & New Town

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) has already prepared the DPR for the proposed flyover from Metropolitan crossing at EM Bypass to New Town. Once completed, the flyover will cut down the travel time from Metropolitan to New Town.



The 6-km flyover has been conceived as an alternative to Chingrighata flyover, which according to experts should be dismantled as it

is beyond bounds for long term repair.

"The DPR has been submitted to the Public Works Department for vetting. Once they complete the process, we will submit the proposal to the state government for necessary approval and funding. Tenders will be floated for engaging an agency as soon as we receive the nod from the state government," a senior KMDA official said.

Regulating the movement of traffic will be a major challenge during the construction of the proposed flyover. Thus, the KMDA has planned to keep the Chingrighata flyover operational till the new flyover is completed.

As per alignment, the flyover will start from Metropolitan crossing and stretch over Chingrighata. It will then take a right turn to enter Salt Lake Bypass and run in parallel to the metro alignment. It will again take a right turn from Nicco Park and stretch over the pavement on the west before entering Sector V. In the last lap, it will pass through the wetlands to terminate at New Town.

The flyover will have provisions of entry and exit ramp in Sector V so that it does create problems in crowd dispersal at Sector V and Karunamoyee in the East West Metro project, which is presently running from Sector V to

Phoolbagan.

A number of pier construction works in connection with the New Garia — Airport is going on at Chingrighata and the KMDA engineers are constantly maintaining liaison with Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, which is executing the metro project.

"As the metro alignment and the proposed flyover will pass close to each other at Chingrighata, any sort of communication gap needs to be eliminated so that both work goes on smoothly," the KMDA official added.

KMDA has also discussed with West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited for shifting of utilities at Chingrighata to

facilitate construction of the flyover.