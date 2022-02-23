DPR for flyover near Ruby Crossing till Metro Cash & Carry in final stage: KMDA

Kolkata: Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) is planning to construct a flyover stretching from the Laskarhat area near Ruby Crossing on EM Bypass till Metro Cash and Carry near Mukundapur, parallel to the New Garia-Kolkata Airport Metro corridor. The preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) in connection with the flyover that also includes the construction of a skywalk at Ruby Crossing is in its advanced stage.



"The flyover has been conceived with the objective to minimise the waiting time at Ruby Crossing which is bound to increase once the Metro project becomes operational. EM Bypass is one of the main links to the airport and Sector V, New Town with major parts of the city and its suburbs. The travelling time should not get reduced if vehicles can be channelised through the proposed flyover," a senior official of KMDA said.

Hemanta Mukherjee Station — an integral part of the Metro project is coming up very close to the Ruby Crossing.

The flyover will be a three-lane one on either side — north to south and south to north. The length of the south-bound flank from Laskarhat to Metro Cash and Carry will be a little over 3 km while the north-bound one will be nearly 4 km.

Not only the smooth movement of traffic but also the safety of pedestrians is a priority of the state government and so the skywalk has been conceived. The total investment in the flyover-cum-skywalk project will be to the tune of Rs 708 crore. RITES has been engaged to prepare a DPR for the complete project. The skywalk at Ruby Crossing will be connected to the entry and exit gates of the Hemanta Mukherjee Metro station at the crossing. It will be constructed in such a manner that pedestrians do not have to use the road space for crossing over at this busy intersection.