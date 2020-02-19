Dozens of crude bombs found in West Bengal village
Bolpur (WB): Dozens of crude bombs were found in front of a panchayat office, a Trinamool Congress party office and a bank in Birbhum district on Wednesday, police said.
Several bombs lay scattered on the ground in front of the closed gate of the local panchayat office, said people of Sian Muluk village near Bolpur.
The crude bombs were also found before the party office and a nationalised bank early in the morning.
Bomb squad have been informed, police said adding that the matter is being investigated.
