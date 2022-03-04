Dozen of Mamata's books garner huge response at Kolkata Book Fair

KOLKATA: Twelve books penned by Mamata Banerjee, dealing with different subjects, have been receiving overwhelming response from readers at the 45th International Book fair.



Banerjee has so far penned 114 books and all of them are available at Dey's Publishing. 'Bidhansabhay Mukhyamantri' is a collection of speeches delivered by Banerjee at the 16th Assembly. The topics include her speeches against NRC, her views on flood control, recognition of Kamtapuri, Rajbangshi and Kurmali languages, among others. Her speech on demonetisation has attracted the readers.

'Covider Dinalipi' is another important book. This is a sort of diary written during the time of the pandemic. The author used to prepare notes on the initiatives that had been taken to combat the pandemic that claimed so many lives across professions.

The third book that needs special mention is a collection of books, namely, Upolobdhi, Ekante and Paribartan. Upolobdhi was published in 1995. Ekante and Paribartan were published in 2000 and 2012 respectively. The trio speaks about the time and a journey down the memory lane.

'Khela Hobe', the famous slogan raised by Trinamool Congress, deals in detail Banerjee's journey covering all the districts before the Assembly election in 2021 on a wheel chair with a fractured leg.

There are two English books, 'Duare Sarkar: Government at your door step' and 'She deserves special mention.' Duare Sarkar tells the story how the state government implemented the unique scheme. She writes: "To the millions of people whose doorsteps we have been to and will continue to go to."

Banerjee talks about women empowerment and how it has been implemented in Bengal. Banerjee writes: "She could be a woman or girl who has been rescued by the police and released in the care of family members on Personal Release Bond or by the order of the competent court." She speaks about the Muktir Alo project to help such girls.

'Loho Pranam Mohiyashi Charae Charae', is a collection of poems on 50 great personalities of Bengal. Kalam and Kabita Bitan are two books on poems penned by her.

Kalam is a 76 page book containing poems while Kabita Bitan is a 976 page book on poetry written by Banerjee during her visit to different places within the state, country or abroad.

The English translation of Kathanjali is available. She has penned six Urdu shayaries.

They are Himmat, Roshni, Tamanna, KhusbuInsaf and Savera, while one book is in Hindi and the other one is in Santhali. Banerjee does take her remuneration as the Chief Minister and survives on the royalty she gets from the books.

