Double engine govt is double disaster for country: Trinamool

kolkata: Claiming that BJP's only motto was to spread canard against Trinamool Congress (TMC), the ruling party leaders on Tuesday said the 'double engine' government was actually a 'double disaster' for the country.



They made the statement after claiming that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah had lied about the death of BJP leader, Arjun Chaurasia. They demanded unconditional apology from Shah for spreading lies over the issue. Chandrima Bhattacharya and Shashi Panja said: "It is most unfortunate that the Home Minister has lied just to confuse people. He should tender apology for his statement that it was a case of political murder. Having been defeated by Trinamool Congress, BJP's only motto is to spread canard against Trinamool. But the people of Bengal are observing everything and will drive out the BJP democratically."

Panja, who is a medical practitioner herself, said the post mortem has mentioned that the hanging was anti-mortem in nature. "There were no external marks of injury. It has been proved beyond doubt that he had not been murdered," she said.She maintained: "Shah who had rushed to the house of Chaurasia should have shown same alertness in case of Praygraj, Unnao and Hatras incidents where women were raped and murdered." Bhattacharya said the post mortem report, which was deposited to the High Court in turn, had been handed over to the SIT to carry out probe into the matter.

"When investigation was on, how come the union Home Minister could make such an irresponsible and baseless statement. In the BJP-ruled states neither the Prime Minister nor the Home Minister is found to say anything against the state governments. But here in Bengal they tell garbage of lies," she added.